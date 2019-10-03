Couple celebrates 50 years of marriage

SIDNEY—Robert and Ruby Sibert, of Sidney, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a small gathering of their children.

Bob and the former Ruby Harshbarger were married on Sept. 27, 1969, in Anna at St. Jacob Lutheran church.

They are the parents of four children, Robin Holloway, of Wilmington; Roxanne Jodzio, of Shaker Heights; Ryan Sibert, of Sidney; and Rob Sibert, of Sidney. They have eight grandchildren.

Bob retired from Sidney Truck and Storage, and Ruby retired from Upper Valley Medical Center.