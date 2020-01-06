Couple celebrates 50th anniversary

SIDNEY — Marvin and Velma Crim will celebrate 50 years of marriage in January with an anniversary trip to Florida.

Marvin and the former Velma Murray were married on a cold and snowy day on Jan. 10, 1970. The ceremony was officiated by Pastor Cletus Hawkey. Witnesses to the ceremony were Irene (Murray) Scott, maid of honor; bridesmaids Betty (Murray) Spaugy, Sharon (Crim) Medley, Glenna Murray and Pam Murray, and flower girl Vanessa Archer; best man Jim Murray; groomsmen Marvin Murray, Daryl Roberts, Wade Murray and Moose Inman, and ring bearer Tony Murray.

Marvin and Velma Crim are the parents of Marilyn Hemsworth, of Sidney, and Brian Crim, of Houston. They have seven grandchildren.

Velma is the daughter of the late Elvin and Vivian Murray, of Sidney. She is the sister of Betty Spaugy, of Anna, the late Jim Murray, of Sidney, the late Irene Scott, of Louisville, Kentucky, and the late Marvin Murray, of Sidney.

Marvin is the son of the late Joseph and Myrtle Crim, of Sidney. He is the brother of Sharon Medley, of Sidney.

Marvin and Velma met through Velma’s brother, Jim.

Marvin retired from Crim’s Auto Sales in Sidney, and is the owner of Crim’s Expediting. Velma is retired from Time Warner Cable in Sidney.

Marvin and Velma enjoy spending time with their grandchildren, and gambling.