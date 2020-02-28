Couple celebrates 70 years

CELINA — Harvey and Peggy Watkins will celebrate 70 years of marriage on Easter weekend with family in a private celebration.

Harvey and the former Peggy Winner were married on March 18, 1950, in Woodstock. Witnesses to the wedding were Lawrence Watkins and Marion (McMannis) Hunter.

Harvey and Peggy are the parents of Kathryn and Kevin Hirschfield, of Whiting, New Jersey, Karen and Tim Corcoran, of Chillicothe, and Marsha Watkins and Eunice Hornsby, of Plain City. They have five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Harvey is a retired self-employed timber buyer, and Peggy is retired from Schindler Elevator. The couple lived in Shelby County for 31 years, with all their children graduating from Anna High School. They are still members and attend Immanuel Kettlersville Church. The couple and their children have relatives, colleagues and friends who still live in Shelby County.

In their spare time the couple enjoys fishing, playing cards, pontoon boating and puzzles.