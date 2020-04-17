Couple celebrates 50 years

FORT LORAMIE — John and Bonnie Vagedes, of Fort Loramie, will celebrate 50 years of marriage at a later date due to the coronavirus.

John and the former Bonnie Hilgefort were married on April 18, 1970, at Saint Peter and Paul Church in Newport. The Rev. Broermann officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the ceremony were matron of honor Betty Niekamp, Lois Dammeyer, Brenda Nuss, Carol Hemmelgarn, Brenda Vagedes, Deb Anderson, Mike Vagedes, Richard Vagedes, Larry Badgett, Jim Remarklus, Jim Wannamacher, and Charlie Buscher.

John and Bonnie are the parents of Kelly and Tony Luthman, of Russia, and Kristie and Eric Meyer, of Fort Loramie. Their grandchildren are Kyle Luthman, Danielle Luthman, Drew Meyer, and Blake Meyer.

Bonnie is the daughter of the late Gilbert and Martha Hilgefort, of Fort Loramie. She is the sister of the Ed and the late Marian Rosengarten, of Fort Loramie, Lois and Ned Dammeyer, of Wapakoneta, and Betty and Larry Niekamp, of Minster.

John is the son of Irma Hierholzer and the late Werner Vagedes, of Coldwater. Hierholzer currently resides in Jamestown, Tennessee. John is the brother of Mike and Mary Vagedes, of Tipp City, the late Rich Vagedes, of Peru, Indiana, and Deb Anderson, of Jamestown, Tennessee.

They met at a dance held at the Carousel Ballroom in Celina.

Bonnie retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Fort Loramie after 27 years of service. John retired from Minster Machine Company in Minster after 31 years of service, and also retired from Shelby County Transit after 7 years of service.

The couple enjoys reading and playing cards. They are members of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie.