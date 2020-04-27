Couple celebrates 65th anniversary

EGYPT — Willard and Eunice Dahlinghaus, of Egypt, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on May 4. The celebration planned for May 3 at St. Joseph Church, Egypt, has been postponed to a later date.

Willard and the former Eunice Schmitmeyer were married on May 4, 1955, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in St. Sebastian. The Rev. Aloys Selhorst officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the wedding were Hattie Knapke, Ella Mae Wattercutter, Viola Selhorst, Mary Jane Bruns, Martin Sahmitmeyer and Jim Dahlinghaus.

Willard and Eunice are the parents of Kathleen Broering, Joseph Dahlinghaus, Christopher Dahlinghaus, Constance Mering, Rebecca Niekamp and the late Karen Dahlinghaus. They have 26 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.