Jensvolds celebrate 50th anniversary

KETTLERSVILLE — David and Carolyn Jensvold will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on July 11, 2020.

David and the former Carolyn Roettger were married on July 11, 1970, at Immanuel Church in Kettlersville. The Rev. Carl Knoch officiated the ceremony. Witnesses to the wedding were Lee Bankert, Loreen Tscocaris, Sue Vaugh, Judy Roettger, Corwin Jensvold, Paul Jensvold, Dale Jesnvold and Dennis Roettger. The vocalists were Mary Rohrbaugh, Mildred Jones, Loreen Tscocaris and Gordon neal. The organist was Emily Wiedeman. The flower girl was Tracey Haag and ringbearer was Darin Benx. Carolyn and her grandmother, Clara Roettger, made the veils for the bridesmaids.

The couple honeymooned in the New England states, visiting Martha’s Vineyard and Boston.

David and Carolyn are the parents of Jason and Holly Jensvold, of Piqua, and Jennifer and Alan Byrd, of Jackson Center. They have six grandchildren, Jacob and Luke Jensvold, and Audrey, Brooke, Lydia and Maria Byrd.

David is the son of the late Norwin and Eileen Jensvold, of Dayton. He is the brother of Corwin and Paul Jensvold, of Dayton.

Carolyn is the daughter of the late Marvin and Viola Roettger, of Kettlersville. She is the sister of Dennis Roettger, of Port Clinton.

David and Carolyn met teaching in Dayton and moved back to Kettlersville to be in the family business, Roettger Hardwood Inc. They also own Ameriview Properties, a rehab and rental business. They have also enjoyed substitute teaching since retirement.

David enjoys woodworking and does a lot of videography. He has worked many weddings and documented family events and trips to Europe. Carolyn has been an organist and director in several churches and has participated in many community musical events. They both enjoy biking, spending time with the euchre card club and friends. The couple most enjoys attending their granchildren’s events, whether it be in church, school or sporting events.

They are members of St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Anna.