Calloways celebrate 60 years

PIQUA — Charles and Judith Calloway Jr., will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Oct. 15, 2020.

Charles and the former Judith Hamilton were married on Oct. 15, 1960, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. The Rev. Robert Kuhn officiated the ceremony.

They are the parents of Brian Calloway, of Piqua, and Amy Flinn, of Piqua.

Judith is the daughter of the late Charles and Amy Hamilton, of St. Paris. She is the sister of Sam Hamilton, of St. Paris, and Barbara Henderson, of Springfield. They have four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, with one great-grandchild on the way.

Charles is the son of the late Charles and Margaret Calloway Sr. He is the sister of Mary Lou Veit, of Sidney, and the late Joan Prince, of Conover.

Charles and Judith are both retired. He enjoys the outdoors, gardening and cutting wood. She enjoys knitting, crocheting and cooking.