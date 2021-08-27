Couple celebrates 65 years

SIDNEY — Gerald and Shirley Gibbs, of Sidney, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Monday, Aug. 30.

Gerald and the former Shirley Engelhaupt were married Aug. 30, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Sidney. The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. H.W. Swinehart. Witnesses to the wedding were maid of honor Jane Cost and best man Norman Brautigam.

The wedding was held on a Thursday to accommodate Gerald’s release from U.S. Army boot camp prior to being stationed in New Jersey.

Because Gerald sold his car to enter the service, the couple borrowed Shirley’s brother’s car to have transportation to Niagra Falls for their honeymoon.

The couple first met at Bridgeview School in Sidney when Bridgeview was the Sidney High School.

Gerald and Shirley are the parents of Christopher Gibbs, of Maplewood. They have two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Gerald is the son of the late Matthew and Marie Gibbs, of Sidney.

Shirley is the daughter of the late Harold and Carrie Engelhaupt.

Gerald retired from Stolle Precision Tool, as well as 13 years of bus driving for Fairlawn School

Shirley is a retired bookkeeper from A.G. Langhorst car dealership and Fort Loramie Machine Tool.

They both enjoy going for drives around the country, spending time at their “River” cottage in Quincy on the Great Miami River, and bringing coffee to their son and grandson while they work on the farm.

They are members of St. John’s Lutheran Church, in Sidney.