Dietz celebrates 90 years

NEW BREMEN — Leonard Dietz, of New Bremen, celebrated his 90th birthday, Dec. 2, 2018, at an open house at Elmwood Assisted Living, here.

Dietz was born, Nov. 30, 1928, in Noble Township in Auglaize County, the son of the late Elizabeth and Louis Dietz.

He married Velma Dietz, and she is deceased.

He attended St. Marys Memorial High School in St. Marys and retired from the Goodyear factory after 42 years of service. He loved to farm and help local farmers.

He is a member of Holy Rosary Church in St. Marys and enjoys puzzles and socializing.