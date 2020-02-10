Prenger to celebrate 80th birthday

MINSTER — Lester “Les” Prenger, of Minster, will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house on Feb. 23 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 46 S. Cleveland St., Minster.

Prenger was born Feb. 27, 1940 to John and Ann Prenger. In June 1967, he married Sue Hoying. The couple has three children, Dave and Tina Meyer, Mark and Jodi Prenger, and Eric and Trisha Prenger. Together they have 10 grandchildren.

Les is a 1958 graduate of Minster High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve Program, being stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He is a 1963 graduate of the Ohio State University with a Bachelor od Science degree in Agricultural Finance. He began employment at the People’s Bank in Delta, then joined the accounting department at Goodyear in St. Marys. In January 1966, he began employment at the Minster Bank and worked there for 40 years until his retirement in January 2005.