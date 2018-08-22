MARIA STEIN — Sarah and Greg Gehret, of Maria Stein, have announced the birth of their daughter, Claire Elizabeth Gehret, born Aug. 16, 2018, at 12:09 a.m., at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 21 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her sister, Natalie, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are Joe and Diane Reichert, of Fort Loramie, and the late Norbert and Rose Geier, of St. Henry. Her paternal grandparents are Jim and Sue Gehret, of Maria Stein, and the late Richard Dirksen, of Maria Stein.

Her maternal great-grandparents are the late Othmar and Lorena Reichert, of Maria Stein. Her paternal great-grandparents are Frances and the late Lawrence Gehret, of Fort Loramie.

Her mother is the former Sarah Reichert.