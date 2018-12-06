FORT RECOVERY — Dee and Troy Grieshop, of Fort Recovery, have announced the birth of a daughter, Colette Norma Grieshop, born Nov. 21, 2018, at 6:19 a.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces, and was 20 1/2 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her brothers, Elijah, 5, Ezekiel, 3, and Terez, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are Karen and Vern Rosenbeck, of Russia. Her paternal grandparents are Brenda and Mike Grieshop, of Fort Recovery.

Her mother is the former Dee Rosenbeck.