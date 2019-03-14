WAPAKONETA — Tara and Andrew Vehorn, of Wapakoneta, have announced the birth of a daughter, Macy Jane Vehorn, born March 4, 2019, at 5:16 p.m., in the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces, and was 20 3/4 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her brothers, Brody, 5, and Dane, 2, and her sister, Audra, 4.

Her maternal grandparents are Darla and Timothy Dietz, of Botkins. Her paternal grandparents are Jane and Fred Vehorn, of Botkins.

Her great-grandparents are Shirley Fullenkamp, Esther Dietz and Donna Vehorn, all of Botkins.

Her mother is the former Tara Dietz, of Botkins.