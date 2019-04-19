ANNA — Toni Gibson, of Anna, and Mitchell Davis, of Sidney, have announced the birth of a daughter, Serena Elizabeth Davis, born Dec. 20, 2018, at 2:07 p.m, in the Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 18 1/2 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her brother, Malachi Davis, 4.

Her maternal grandparents are Annette Gibson, of Anna, and Timothy Gibson, of Sidney. Her paternal grandmother is Tammy King, of Sidney.

Her great-grandparents are Kate Schemmel and Gary King, both of Sidney, and Doreen Davis, of Massachusetts.

Her mother is originally from Anna.