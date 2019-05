PORT JEFFERSON — Jerika and Andrew Epperson, of Port Jefferson, have announced the birth of a daughter, Avah Jean, born May 11, 2019, at 2:38 a.m., at Wilson Health’s Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center, in Sidney.

She was 6 pounds, 5 ounces, and was 19 and 3/4 inches long.

She was welcomed home by a sister, Ella, 3.

Her maternal grandmother is Sherri Martens, of Sidney.

Her paternal grandparents are Andy and Ladonna Epperson, of Piqua.

Her mother is the former Jerika Martens.