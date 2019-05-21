FORT LORAMIE — Dean and Janelle Holthaus, of Fort Loramie, have announced the birth of a son, Cade Paul, born April 30, 2019, at 4:11 a.m., at Wilson Health’s Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center, in Sidney.

He was 9 pounds, 10 ounces, and was 22 inches long.

He was welcomed home by brothers, Lane, 5, and Levi, 3.

His maternal grandparents are Ken and Janice Seger, of Fort Loramie.

His paternal grandparents are Deb Holthaus and Al Holthaus, both of Fort Loramie.

His great-grandparents are Charlene Steineman, of Minster, and Paul and Connie Hoehne, of Russia.

His mother is the former Janelle Seger, of Fort Loramie.