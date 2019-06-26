SIDNEY — Tara and Mark Dohner, of Sidney, have announced the birth of a daughter, Jetta Ann, born at 3:45 a.m., on June 19, 2019, at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She was 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and 19 ¼ inches long.

She was welcomed home by sister, Racie, 16, and brothers, Jace, 14, Mason, 12, Kobe, 11, Maddox, 8, Zane, 6, and Parker, 3.

Her maternal grandparents are Steve and Bonnie Brunson, of McCartyville.

Her paternal grandparents are Jenny and the late Gordon Dohner.

Her mother is the former Tara Brunson, of McCartyville.