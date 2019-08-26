BOTKINS — Aaron and Meagan Dietz, of Botkins, announce the birth of their daughter, Alice Marie Dietz, July 21, 2019, at 5:22 a.m. at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

She weighed 8 pounds 12.5 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She is Aaron and Meagan’s first child.

Her maternal grandparents are Tom Sharp, of Minster, and Tina and Gary Albers, of Fort Loramie. Her paternal grandparents are Robert and Lois Dietz, of Botkins. Her maternal great-grandmother is Shirley Sharp, of Minster. Her paternal great-grandparents are Ken and Diane Prenger, of Minster.

Her mother is the former Meagan Sharp, of Minster.