SIDNEY—Matt and Cathy Reichert, of Sidney, announce the birth of their daughter, Azelie Marie Reichert, Dec. 2, 2019, at 12:37 p.m. at Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older brothers Bonaventure, 5, Benedict, 4, and her older sister Gianna, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are Harold and Mary Schmiesing, of Sidney. Her paternal grandparents are Joe and Diane Reichert, of Fort Loramie.

Her mother is the former Cathy Schmiesing, of Sidney.