FORT LORAMIE — Aaron and Gwen Morris, of Fort Loramie, announce the birth of their daughter, Elise Joy Morris, born at 9:56 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020, at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 7 pounds and was 19.5 inches long.

She is Aaron and Gwen’s first child.

Her maternal grandparents are Daniel and Diane Poeppelman, of Fort Loramie. Her paternal grandparents are Jon and Karen Morris, of Anna. Her great-grandparents are Paul Poeppelman, of Fort Loramie, Robert and Mary Lee Miller, of Delphos, and Arthur and Eileen Dapore, of Russia.

Her mother is the former Gwen Poeppelman, of Fort Loramie.