MAPLEWOOD — Frank and Jessica Guillozet, of Maplewood, announce the birth of their daughter, Emmy Marie Guillozet, born at 5:13 p.m. on June 30, 2021, at Wilson Health in Sidney.

She weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older sisters, Miah, 14, Charlee, 7, and Jonas, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are John and Tina Clark, of Sidney. Her paternal grandparents are Bob and Bonnie Guillozet, of Sidney. Her great-grandfather is Walter Cox, of Sidney.

Her mother is the former Jessica Clark, of Sidney.