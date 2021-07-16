SIDNEY — Joe and Casey Everett, of Sidney, announce the birth of their son, Brooks Michael Everett, born at 12:22 p.m. on May 7, 2021, at Wilson Health in Sidney.

He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 21 inches long.

He was welcomed home by his older sister, Addison, 1.

His maternal grandmother is Kim Hughes, of Sparks, Maryland. His paternal grandparents are Jon Everett, of Conover, Craig and Therese Tyson, of Piqua, and Ellen Joslin, of Conover. His great-grandparents are Patricia Everett, of Sidney, Betty Geare, of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Charles Lamp, of Sparks, Maryland, and Helen Casale, of Port Clinton.

His mother is the former Casey Hughes, of Hereford, Maryland.