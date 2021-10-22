TIPP CITY — Patrick and Jessica Best, of Tipp City, announce the birth of their daughter, Kennedy Rae Best, born on Aug. 26, 2021, at 4:42 p.m. at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

She weighed 7 pounds 3.8 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her older sister, Autumn Rose, 2.

Her maternal grandparents are Darlene and the late Bernard Seger, of Sidney. Her paternal grandparents are Ron and LuAnn Best, of Connersville, Indiana. Her great-grandparents are Janet Branam, of Sidney, Richard and Joann Kennedy, of Connersville, Indiana, and Walt and Mandy Donegan, of Athens, Alabama.

Her mother is the former Jessica Seger.