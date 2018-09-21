Couple plan November rites

CINCINNATI — Kaitlyn Gerken and Brandon Christman, both of Cincinnati, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, Nov. 3, 2018, in the St. Saviour Parish in Cincinnati.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Kelly and Brent Gerken, of Defiance. She graduated from Defiance High School in 2011, from Miami University in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in zoology and from the University of Cincinnati in 2017 with a Master of Public Health. She is employed by Crossroad Health Center in Cincinnati as a care coordinator.

Her fiance is the son of Joyce and William Christman, of Anna. He is a 2012 graduate of Anna High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Cincinnati, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in biomendical engineering, summa cum laude. He is employed by Kinetic Vision in Cincinnati as a biomedical engineer.