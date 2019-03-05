Powell, Kellar to wed

PIQUA — Tecla (Hirby) Powell and Roland J. Kellar Jr., both of Piqua, have announced their engagement and plans to marry, May 5, 2019, in Appleton, Wisconsin.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of the late Mary (Marchi) and Charles W. Hirby. She owns and operates the Salon Marchi Day Spa, is a licensed medical massage therapist, a certified Reiki master/teacher and a cosmetologist.

Her fiance is the son of Helen (Roeth) and Roland J. Kellar Sr., of Sidney. He is employed by Salon Marchi Day Spa and is a licensed medical massage therapist and certified Reiki master/teacher.