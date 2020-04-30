Lostoski, Ho to wed

LEBANON, New Hampshire — Leanne Lostosk and Patrick Ho, of Lebanon, New Hampshire, have announced their engagement and plans to marry in the summer of 2020.

The bride-to-be earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Kent State University. She is currently a doctoral candidate in English at the University of New Hampshire.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Sidney High School, earned a Bachelor’s degree from Kent State University and earned a Master’s degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University.

Ho is currently completing a dual residency grogram at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Psychiatry and Leadership in Preventive Medicine. He will also earn his Master of Public Health in June 2020. He is currently the President of the New Hampshire Psychiatric Society.

He is the son of Lam Ho and Le Ho, of Sidney.