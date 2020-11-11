Goubeaux, Gaier to wed

HOUSTON — Shayla Goubeaux, of Houston, and Joel Gaier, of Anna, announce their engagement and plans to get married on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Remy Catholic Church, in Russia.

The bride-to-be is a 2017 graduate of Russia High School and earned her associates of science in physical therapy assisting from Rhodes State College in 2019. She is currently employed as a physical therapy assistant at Xcel Sports Medicine in Anna.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2017 graduate of Anna High School and is employed as an electrician at Area Energy and Electric in Sidney.

She is the daughter of Wes and Chandra Goubeaux, of Houston.

He is the son of Scott and Barb Gaier, of Anna.