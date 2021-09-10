Conway, Ulrich to wed

BROOKLYN, New York — Gayle Ulrich, of Brooklyn, New York, and Seamus Conway, of Brooklyn, New York, announce their engagement and plans to get married on Sept. 25, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Church in Sidney.

The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of the University of Cincinatti with a degree in industrial design. She is currently studying art education at The City College of New York, in New York City. She is a designer at GHD Partners in New York City.

The bridegroom-to-be is a 2015 graduate of the University of Cincinatti with a degree in industrial design. He is a designer at Harman International in New York City.

She is the daughter of Gerry and Jane Ulrich, of Sidney. She is the granddaughter of Margaret and the Late Vernon Hilgefort, of Fort Loramie, and Magdalena and the late Alfred Ulrich, of Toledo.

He is the son of Frank and Betsy Conway, of Buffalo, New York. He is the grandson of Eugenie and the late James Leary, of Buffalo, New York, and the Late Kay and Fred Conway, of Buffalo, New York.