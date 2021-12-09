Millhouse, Molaei exchange vows

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA — Elizabeth Millhouse, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Matthew Molaei, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were united in marriage on Oct. 29, 2021, at the Historic Mims House in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The couple met in high school.

The bride is a graduate of the University of Missouri, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Textile and Apparel Management. She is a category development manager for Tata Consumer Products in Montvale, New Jersey.

The bridegroom is a graduate of the University of Missouri, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences. He went on to attend the University of Chicago, where he earned a Doctorate of Pharmacy. He is employed as a pharmaceutical research fellow with Jansen Pharmaceuticals in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Parents of the bride are Tony and Trisha Millhouse, of Naperville, Illinois. Grandparents of the bride are Bill and Pam Meyer, of Sidney, and the late Richard and Diane Millhouse, of Sidney.

Parents of the bridegroom are Hossein and Karen Molaei, of Naperville, Illinois.

The couple will reside in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.