Spaugy, Partin exchange vows in Florida

PIQUA — Madalyn Ann Spaugy and Ryan Edward Partin, of Piqua, were recently married on Aug. 10, 2021.

Madalyn is the daughter of James and Beverly Myers, of Sidney, and the late Michael Spaugy, of Anna. She is also a 2012 graduate of Anna High School.

Ryan is the son of Annette Ziegler, of Sidney, and Dwayne Partin, of Chatsworth, Georgia. He is also a 2009 graduate of Sidney High School.

Madalyn and Ryan’s marriage ceremony was held during a sunset wedding on the white sandy beach of Destin, Florida, while surrounded by the couple’s family and close friends.

Aubrey Partin, the daughter of the groom, was the miniature bride, and Kash McKee, son of the bride, was the ring bearer.

Madalyn was given away by her stepfather, James Myers. The wedding was followed by a private beach theme reception.

The bride chose a long ivory-colored, Boho-style gown with a lace bodice. The flowers were a bouquet of blush-colored peonies surrounded by greenery and baby’s breath.

The groom wore an Imperial Blue suit with a blush pink tie.

The miniature bride wore an ivory and lace tea-length Boho dress, and she carried a mini bouquet designed exactly like the bride’s.

The ring bearer wore a white shirt with a blush pink bow tie, Imperial Blue suspenders and tan shorts.

The bride and groom honeymooned in Miramar Beach, Florida. The couple reside in Piqua.