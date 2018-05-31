CBC to hold summer blood donor drawing

DAYTON — Community Blood Center is counting on blood donors and their “Do it yourself” spirit to help build a better blood supply this summer.

The “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive,” with a grand prize drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card, is underway.

Beginning Tuesday, May 29, and continuing through Sept. 1, everyone who registers to donate blood at a CBC Donor Center or a CBC mobile blood drive will be automatically entered in the drawing. Donors must be 18 by the end of the campaign period to win.

Eligible donors can enter the drawing a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com.

The grand prize in the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign will help a lucky donor complete a dream project in their home or yard. CBC hopes the dream will encourage more donors to help boost the blood supply during the challenging summer months.

“Summer is a favorite time for home improvement projects, but it’s also when many people travel, vacation and enjoy outdoor activities – everything that may keep them from donating,” said CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan.

“Our mission year-round is to make sure area hospitals and their patients have the blood they need. We’re counting on both regular donors and new donors to help build a supply that will stand up all summer long.”

CBC will announce the winner in September. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.