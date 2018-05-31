Annual Concert and Awards held for Botkins chorus

BOTKINS — The Botkins choral department recently held their annual Spring Concert and Awards.

Grant Greve, son of Allen and Melanie Greve, received the Rachel Doseck Memorial Award for $250, awarded based on his music activities and an essay.

Receiving their four-year trophies were seniors Scotlynn Armstrong, Jamie Carducci, Jimmy Carducci, Olivia Ewry, Jenna Free, Grant Greve, Allison Hatfield, Courtney Hufford, Lily Koenig, Claire Peterman, Dani Schneider, Danielle Schwartz, and Alexis Vehorn. Senior members Jessica Haywood and Ashleigh Gibson were also recognized.

Varsity music letters were also awarded. Jamie Carducci, Grant Greve, Olivia Ewry, Lily Koenig and Dani Schneider earned their four-year letter plaques. Isabella Ewry, Olivia Lenhart and Danielle Schwartz received three-year letters.

Receiving two-year letters were Allison Hatfield, Jessica Haywood, Michelle Altstaetter, Anthony Opperman, Abby Wright, Cassie Anderson, Alex Bajwa, Emma McName, Andrew Opperman and Sarah VanBrocklin.

Receiving their first music letters were Seth Underwood, Liza Aselage, Kelsie Burmeister, Logan Cummins, Paige Doseck, Emma Ewry, Meg Russell, Justin Shuga and Averie Thorpe.

Also recognized was the SSA Ensemble who received a “I” (Superior) rating at OMEA State Adjudicated Events. Members included Jamie Carducci, Olivia Ewry, Jenna Free, Lily Koenig, Dani Schneider, Danielle Schwartz, Alexis Vehorn, Jessica Haywood, Michelle Altstaetter, Isabella Ewry, Olivia Lenhart, Abby Wright, Cassie Anderson, Emma McName, Chloe Richardson, Sarah VanBrocklin, Paige Doseck and Emma Ewry.