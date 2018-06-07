Fundraiser wins top prize

MINSTER – A fundraiser sponsored by the Minster Knights of Columbus (K of C) Council 2158 was recognized as the overall “Best Council Activity” at the Ohio K of C state convention in Cincinnati May 19. The Minster council also earned three other awards at the convention. Receiving the four awards were Council Grand Knight Roger Rutschilling and Delegate Tim Bertke.

“All of our hard work and generosity has been rewarded!” Bertke said.

The annual March 17, 2018, Luck of the Irish St. Patrick’s Reverse Raffle and Dance won out over all K of C Councils in Ohio. The event raised $5,300 for the family of Eli Monnier

Eli is the son of Alex and Linsday Monnier. Eli was born with a rare skin disorder Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa which is being treated at the Masonic Hospital in Minneapolis.

In order to win the top prize, the Minster delegation submitted a description of the fundraising event which detailed the many hours donated by members to obtain donations of food, decorations, and door-prizes. Bertke said it was their first fundraiser that sold out all 200 tickets.

There were three other awards at the convention. One was for recognition of the St. Patrick’s event winning at the division level, a second place plaque in recognition of Program Reporting in areas of church, community, right to life, vocation, and youth activities, and a Compass Award for Overall Charity Work.

“We wanted to send out thanks to the membership, community, and local businesses for supporting this event,” said Bertke.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

