Alvetro Orthodontics plans outreach raffle

SIDNEY — Alvetro Orthodontics is sponsoring a community outreach event to benefit local students.

Through to Aug. 2, Alvetro is accepting school supplies to be donated to the Shelby County Salvation Army Schools Tools Program. Donors will be entered into a drawing to win a personal laptop. Each donation increases the chance of winning.

Below is a list of supplies needed and the amount of tickets given per donation:

• Backpacks (five tickets)

• Scissors (two tickets)

• Pack of pencils (one ticket)

• Glue: white (two tickets)

• Glue sticks (one ticket)

• Highlighters (three tickets)

• Dry erase markers (four tickets)

• Jumbo erasers (one ticket)

• Markers (three tickets)

• Pack of black pens (two tickets)

• Pack of blue pens (two tickets)

• Composition notebooks (two tickets)

Alvetro Orthodontics is located at 1102 Fairington Drive, Sidney.