Shelby Co. United Way approves over $1 million in allocations

SIDNEY — Executive Director Scott Barr reports the Shelby County United Way recently completed the annual partner agency allocation process in March and early April.

Six allocations teams consisting of board members and company and community volunteers conducted agency reviews. The teams were comprised of the following impact areas: enriching the lives of seniors, investing in youth and children, promoting health and wellbeing, caring for people in crisis, strengthening families and individuals, and community-wide initiatives.

“The allocation process provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs,” Barr said. “We leverage the experience and skill set of our board of directors and community volunteers to evaluate and make recommendations to our partners.”

This year’s community volunteers were Connie Barhorst, Air Handling Equipment; Mickey Hamer, Cargill; Doug Borchers, Superior Aluminum; Ed Borchers, retired Superior Aluminum; John Bertsch, Detailed Machining; Pam Cox, retired Plygem; Julia Frantz, Elizabeth New Life Center-Sidney; Josh Ross, Ruese Insurance Agency; Kent Craver, retired Mutual Federal Saving and Loan; Laura Hickerson, Peerless; Vicki Ruhe, US Bank; Lora French, Electro Controls; and Stacy Petit, American Trim.

The Board of Trustees approved the recommended agency allocations during their April board meeting. A total of $1,052,677 was awarded. The agencies’ awards are as listed:

• IMPACT Program: $55,000

• Afterschool Program at Salvation Army: $45,000

• Salvation Army Bridging the Gap: $7,500

• CASA/GAL: $10,000

• SafeHaven: $18,000

• Clear Creek Farms: $30,000

• Compassionate Care: $75,000

• Victim Services: $20,000

• Samaritan Works: $55,000

• Emergency Housing & Utilities: $18,000

• Day Break Adult Day Services: $25,000

• Alpha Community Center: $47,500

• American Red Cross: $11,000

• Big Brothers Big Sisters: $55,000

• Catholic Social Services: $30,000

• Imagination Library: $18,877

• Miami Valley Council Boy Scouts: $30,000

• New Choices: $50,000

• Rehabilitation Center: $27,000

• Senior Center Sidney/Shelby County: $53,000

• Shelby County ESC Opportunity School: $18,000

• Shelby County ARC: $31,000

• Sidney/Shelby County YMCA Childcare: $93,000

• Senior Health Service – Catholic SS: $34,000

• Wilma Valentine CLC: $85,500

• Sidney Alternative School: $25,000

• Special Project Grants: $59,300

• Shelby County Sheriff: $10,000

• 211: $6,000

• Student United Way: $10,000