Minster BOE adds levy to ballot

MINSTER — The Minster Schools Board of Education approved a resolution of necessity to put a five-year, 2/10 mil replacement recreation revy on the November general election ballot.

The action was taken during the board’s regular meeting, Thursday, June 21.

For a $150,000 home, treasurer Laura Klosterman estimated the additional millage would cost an extra $7 per year. This is in addition to current millage of 1/10 of 1 percent, bringing the homeowner’s total cost to approximately $10 annually. The treasurer estimated this would bring in $30,000 per year for the recreation fund, which maintains school facilities such as the stadium and playgrounds. The treasurer said rollbacks on property taxes had reduced the amount the fund took in.

In other news, positive results of end-of-year state test reports were discussed.

Dr. Jason Spencer, principal of the junior/senior high school, said the positive numbers “did not happen by accident but from focused effort.”

His report showed Grade 7 English language arts (ELA) stats were up 8 percent and Grade 8 scores up 13 percent. Grade 8 math rose 27 percent and Grade 8 science, 2 percent to a 97 percent proficiency. ELA scores at the high school level were also up 3 percent to a 97 percent proficiency. Similarly, he said biology scores were up 2 percent to 97 percent profficiency. He added that 64 percent of biology students were Level 5 advanced.

Spencer said the improvements this school year were due to focused efforts on each student, professional development for teachers, mapping content and teaching standards.

He said curriculum and instruction goals for the 2018/2019 will turn from ELA to math. He said the school will focus on aligning instruction, differentiating instruction to meet the needs of all students and focus on standards and preparing students to think critically.

Elementary Principal Leanne Keller also presented to the board results of the state American Institute of Research math and ELA tests for grades three through six. She said they are in the process of analyzing this data by subtest scores.

Keller also said fifth-grade student Macy Prenger was the fourth quarter Spirit Stick award-winner in recognition of her leadership and outreach to all students. She said Gifted Instructor Katie Eilerman had a robotics camp, May 28 to June 1. From July 18-22, Camp Invention will be held. Upper elementary students from Auglaize and Mercer counties had been invited to the camp, which offers hands-on challenges involving teamwork, problem-solving, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Personnel recommendations for 2018/2019 approved by the board included a limited one-year contract for Alison Borchers as a junior/senior high school math teacher and Bret Buchanan as junior/senior high school intervention specialist. Extended school year service contracts were offered to Alexis Blum, Leah Ketner, Heather McClurg, Kim Schwieterman and Kelly Wiss. Limited one-year seasonal groundskeeper contracts were offered to Pat Baumer, Mike Ripploh and Tom Roetgerman. Twenty-eight supplemental contracts for various sports coaches were also approved.

The Board approved the district treasurer’s recommendation to:

• Renew risk insurance at a cost of $51,687.

• Allow two temporary transfers to the Athletic Fund: $25,000 from the General Fund and $2686.37 from the Tournaments Fund. Klosterman said payback would occur as ticket sales come in.

Klosterman also said the district received catastrophic aid funding of $8,315 as reimbursement of special education costs for 2017.

The board recognized the state championship girl’s track and field team and coaches with special recognition to All Ohio Track and Field Athletes Kaitlynn Albers, Jessica Flak, Cassie Francis, Lillian Hirschfeld, Janae Hoying, Madeline Magoto, Courtney Prenger, Max Prenger, Paige Thobe, Emma Watcke and Ivy Wolf.

Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

