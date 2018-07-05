Johnston Farm plans ‘History Alive’

PIQUA — The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, 9845 Hardin Road, Piqua, will present “History Alive at the Johnston Farm,” July 14 and 15, from noon to 5 p.m.

Some of the best reenactors will gather there to present an historical timeline beginning with the late 18th century.

These years mark the period of the greatest historical significance of this land. The events that took place here, and the people involved, had a great impact on the course of both American and Ohio fistory.

At 1:30 p.m., both days, Rusty Cottrel will share the story of the Shawnee Chief Black Hoof for visitors. A variety of camps, demonstrators and activities will take visitors back to some of the most exciting times this place has ever seen.

The Johnston home, Indian and Canal Museum, and the canal boat General Harrison of Piqua all will help visitors visualize a time long past. New this year will be a variety of food trucks on site to tempt the taste buds of visitors.

Admission is $9 for adults, $4 for children 6-12, and free to Johnston Farm Friends and members of the Ohio History Connection. AAA and senior discounts are also honored.

For information, call 937-773-2522 or visit www.johnstonfarmohio.com.