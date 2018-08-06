Village connection

OSGOOD — Attention, you have until this coming Saturday to purchase chicken fry tickets for the benefit for Kellie Gehret, who is need of a kidney transplant. This is sponsored by the Goat Farmers and they also will have a bake sale.

The Osgood legion will not have their barbecue chicken dinners due to the benefit for Kelly.

• CCD will begin at St. Nickolas and St. Louis on Wednesday, Sept. 5. If a new family has moved into the communities please register at 419-582-2531 ASAP.

• Wednesday, Aug. 15, is the Feast of the Assumption of Mary The Masses at St.Louis and St. Nickolas are Tuesday, Aug. 14, 6 p.m. at St. Nickolas. On Thursday, Aug. 15, St. Nickolas will have the 8 a.m. Mass and St. Louis will have the 7:30 p.m. Mass.

• St .Maria’s Produce Stand is still open and accepting fruits, vegetables, and Baked goodies. All are welcome to come and see what is there and pick something up , drop a donation for St. Vincent de Paul and enjoy your find.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

