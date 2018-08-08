CBC awards grants to high schools

KETTERING — Fairmont High School in Kettering is the blood drive champion in Community Blood Center’s 15-county region for the second consecutive year. The Firebirds will head back to school this fall as the area’s top high school again in both student blood drive participation and donor loyalty.

CBC traditionally kicks off the new year of high school blood drives by awarding $1,000 High School Leadership Grants in five categories to the highest-achieving high schools from the previous year.

Fairmont was a double grant winner in 2016-2017, and is the repeat winner for 2017-2018 in the same two categories: The top category of “Most Donors” and also the “Red Cord Excellence” category for the highest number of graduates who frequently supported blood drives.

Fairmont’s fall and spring blood drives totaled 416 donors, including 161 first-time donors and 324 donations for 101 percent of collection goals.

Fairmont continued its dominance of the “Red Cord Excellence” category by winning the grant for the third consecutive year. It goes to the school with the most seniors qualifying for the Red Cord Honor program by registering to donate three times or more during their high school years. Fairmont’s class of 2018 had 119 Red Cord graduates.

Fairmont is the third largest high school in the CBC region, but the remaining grant awards went to three of the region’s smallest schools.

Seton Catholic High School in Richmond added to its blood drive legacy among the smaller schools by winning the grant for “Highest Percentage of Enrollment” for the third consecutive year. Last year 195 percent of eligible students participated in the school’s three blood drives. It marks Seton’s fifth grant award in the last four years.

The final grant for “Most Improved” went to Catholic Central High School in Springfield for boosting blood drive support by 103 percent.

In the 2017-2018 school year 116 high schools in CBC’s 15-county region hosted 217 blood drives, totaling 14,030 registrations to donate, 5,945 first-time donors and 11,007 blood donations.

CBC also awarded nearly 2,500 Red Cords to graduating seniors.

“Congratulations to all our grant winners, and special thanks to all our high school blood drive partners,” said CBC Donor Relations Director Tracy Morgan. “These students represent the next generation of blood donors. They are outstanding young citizens who are truly making a difference in the lives of patients in their communities and across our region.”

The CBC/Vectren Creative Scholarship Program for High School Seniors: This $5,000 scholarship program is supported by a grant from Vectren. It awards $1,000 in college tuition assistance to five graduating, college-bound seniors whose high school hosts a CBC blood drive. Applicants must be graduating with a minimum 2.5 grade point average.

Applicants are challenged to create a theme for their high school blood drive and state the theme with a clever and concise campaign slogan. They must explain why the theme will effectively encourage and inspire fellow students to donate (approximately 200 words); and express the theme in an original, artistic and creative marketing campaign. Applicants may choose conventional marketing/recruitment tools, including graphic design, multi-media and social media. They are also encouraged to experiment with innovative and improvisational concepts. Deadline to submit all application materials is April 20. New for 2018-2019, seniors can apply online at www.GivingBlood.org.

The Red Cord Honor Program – Students are automatically enrolled in the program when they register to donate at their Red Cord Honor Program participating high school. They must register to donate at least three times during their high school career to earn a Red Cord, which may be worn at high school honor recognition ceremonies and graduation. New for 2018-2019, seniors now have until Memorial Day to complete the Red Cord requirement.

Blood 101 Education Program – CBC Education Specialist Cristina Pickle is a certified teacher who visits high schools across our 15-county region to educate students about blood science and help them prepare for a successful donation at their high school blood drive. Her workshops include the basic biology of blood and its usage, the benefits of blood donations, and the life-long value of community service.

The LAB – CBC’s “Learning About Blood” mobile classroom is on the move year-round visiting elementary schools and community events. Families are welcome to step inside the LAB and plunge into a hands-on learning atmosphere that includes interesting and entertaining illustrations of the heart, blood components, and circulatory system at work. For more information about the Blood Education Program contact Cris Pickle at bloodeducation@givingblood.org.