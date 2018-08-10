State fair winners

Asa DeMange, 13, daughter of Stacy and Ken Demange, of Versailles, earned a superior ribbon for her Self Determined project, a bench she refinished, and the clock trophy on Companion Animal day for a cavy project at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Versailles Busy Beavers and Canine Capers 4-H clubs.

Allison Roush, 17, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, of Sidney, earned Outstanding of the Day for her project, Mastering Photography, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Successful 4-H.

Asa DeMange, 13, daughter of Stacy and Ken Demange, of Versailles, won the seventh-place ribbon at the 2018 Ohio State Fair for her poster about pet suffocation. She is a member of Versailles Busy Beavers and Canine Capers 4-H clubs.

Ashley Roush, 15, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, of Sidney, won Outstanding of the Day and the clock trophy for her project, Insect Adventures World 3, at the 2018 Ohio State Fair. She is a member of Successful 4-H.