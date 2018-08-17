Auglaize Historical Society to host speaker

NEW KNOXVILLE — The Auglaize County Historical Society will host its third quarter membership meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 30, in American Legion Post 444, 204 N. Mill St., New Knoxville.

Following the business portion of the meeting, Chandra Hoffman will present a program about Ohio Century Farms. The presentation is free and open to the public.

Chandra Hoffman will describe the Ohio Century Farms program, which is administered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture, and explain how local residents can register their properties as historic farms with the state.

She will also share the story of her own Ohio Century Farm, which was purchased by her ancestors, mid-19th century immigrants from Ladbergen, Germany.

“Chandra is an excellent historian and a very informative and entertaining presenter. We hope that many folks will join us on Aug. 30 for this program,” said Historical Society administrator Rachel Barber.

Hoffman is a former trustee and past president of the Auglaize County Historical Society. A retired educator, Hoffman has spent many years researching and documenting her family history.

As a volunteer for the Auglaize County Historical Society, she has helped other families through the process of having their farms designated Ohio Century Farms. She also serves the Historical Society as a member of its Strategic Planning Committee.

Founded in 1963, the Auglaize County Historical Society collects, preserves, interprets, and shares the history of Auglaize County, enriching lives by connecting people and communities to the past and to each other.

For more information about this event or the Auglaize County Historical Society, please contact auglaizecountyhistory@bright.net or 419/738-9328. The Auglaize County Historical Society is also on Facebook.