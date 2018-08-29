Freytag wins scholarship

SIDNEY — The Community Foundation of Shelby County recently awarded the $1,000 Irene Palko Scholarship to Emma Freytag, daughter of Kurt and Troyann Freytag, of Anna.

She is majoring in early childhood education at the Ohio State University campus in Newark.

The Irene Palko Scholarship was established by Daniel and Nita Watercutter of Minster in honor of the positive life-long impact of his first- and second-grade teacher. Palko taught elementary school in McCartyville and several other locations before being a principal in Indiana through the Sisters of the Precious Blood Convent. She resigned that position to finish her career as a teacher at Anna Elementary School. She instilled a “can-do” attitude in her students. New in 2017, the scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior from Anna High School who plans to major in education.

Online applications are available through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com beginning in mid-December each year.