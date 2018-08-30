Piqua Arts Council readies exhibit

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council will open its annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition durng an awards reception, Thursday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the apple Tree Gallery, 405 N. Main St., Piqua.

The exhibit will continue there through Sept. 28.

Reception attendees will enjoy catered appetizers, wine, beer and live music provided by members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. Awards will be announced at 8 p.m. Tickets reception cost $20 each and can be purchased through the Piqua Arts Council’s website, www.piquaartscouncil.org.

Awards will be given for first, second and third places in each of six categories: drawing, oil and acrylic, watercolor, photography, three dimensional works and miscellaneous, with an additional award of best of show and several special awards, including a ceramics award sponsored by the Piqua Arts Council and a special award for the best Piqua artist in memory of Thelma Anderson, long-time Piqua resident and mother of Apple Tree Gallery owner Gary Anderson. An additional special award for the best black and white photo will be given in honor of Kathy Oda. Those awards, in addition to the Piqua Public Library’s purchase awards, will amount to more $4,000 in prizes.

As part of the Piqua Arts Council’s Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition, artists have donated 4-inch by 6-inch works of art that will be auctioned. Bids can be placed at www.winningcause.org/piquaartscouncil. Works of art have been donated by award-winning artists from across the area and beyond. Steven Walker, of Georgia, Michelle Geissbuhler, of Columbus, Birdie Abele, of Dayton, Thomas Sorrell, of Toledo, Carolyn Heffelfinger, of Worthington, Yuki Hall, of Beavercreek, Steve Wohler, of Troy, Joyce Fisher, of Columbus, Diana Hoke, of St. Paris, Evie Mahrt, of Piqua, Dennis Walker, of Piqua, Agust Roestamadji, of Arcanum, Marsha Elliott, of Covington, and Jeff Doseck, of Wapakoneta, have all donated at least one work of art for the auction.