Shelby County EMA encourages preparedness

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) would like to encourage all Shelby County residents to become better prepared in the event of an emergency. Disasters do happen. Being prepared can help you safely and effectively manage the situation.

The Shelby County EMA is committed to helping residents become better prepared and protected against the threat of a hazardous chemical release. Chemicals are found everywhere, but sometimes they are released in harmful amounts to humans and the environment.

These hazards can occur during times of chemical production, transportation, storage, use or disposal.

If a hazardous materials incident takes place close to where you live or work, listen to the radio or newscast for information and instructions. If you are asked to evacuate, do so immediately.

If you are requested to stay indoors or shelter-in-place, take the following steps:

• Close and lock all exterior doors and windows.

• Close all vents, fireplace dampers and as many interior doors as possible.

• Turn off air conditioners and ventilation systems.

• Go into a room that is above ground and has the fewest openings to the outside; don’t forget your pets.

• Seal the room by covering each window, door, and vent using plastic sheeting and duct tape.

• Stay put until authorities say it is safe.

To protect yourself and others from the threats of disasters, be informed—know what to do before, during, and after a disaster, make a plan—don’t forget how you will communicate with family members and practice your plan; and build a kit—have emergency supplies ready for your home and vehicle, making sure to include plastic sheeting, duct tape, and a scissors should you need to shelter in place.

To learn more about how you can be better prepared in the event of an emergency visit, www.ready.gov/.

The Shelby County EMA is a member of the Shelby County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC). The main emphasis of the LEPC is related to chemical emergency preparedness and response, however, the committee is also involved in other relevant issues of emergency preparation.

For more information on the Shelby County LEPC visit, http://co.shelby.oh.us/emergency-management-agency/4480-2/ or like it on Facebook, at https://www.facebook.com/ShelbyCoEMA/.