Village connecction

OSGOOD — If there are any adults, juniors, or seniors who wish to volunteer to be Lector or Holy Communion Distributor at St. Nickolas there is a training on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 8:30 p.m.

• Coffee and donuts will be served after the 8:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Sept. 9. St Barbara Ladies Sodality officers will be in charge. This will continue every Sunday until the end of October.

• Casserole pans for St. Vincent de Paul are available at St. Nickolas and St. Louis . There are recipes included. The frozen casseroles will then be donated to St. Vincent de Paul in Dayton, Ohio. Please return your casserole on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at your parish.

By Jude Grieshop For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.