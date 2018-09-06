Christian music program set

BOTKINS — The Botkins Ministerial Association will host the annual Botkins Christian Music program on Sunday, Sept. 16, from 2 to 5 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 301 E. State St., Botkins. The event is free and open to the public. Residents are invited to stop in any time during the afternoon to enjoy music by local singers, as well as refreshments and children’s activities.

The Botkins Ministerial Association includes Botkins United Methodist, Immaculate Conception Catholic, Only Believe Ministries Christian Center, St. Lawrence Catholic and St. Paul churches.