Dr. Rose Danielson to present Tic Talk on diverticular disease

TROY — Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, invite the community to join Dr. Rose Danielson for Tic Talk, her presentation on diverticular disease. This free educational seminar will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 6 p.m., at Koester Pavilion.

Danielson is with Premier Gastroenterology Specialists in Troy. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Medical School and completed her residency at Gundersen Lutheran (WI). Danielson completed her fellowship in Gastroenterology at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and her Advanced Endoscopic Skills fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

She is board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine and has more than 11 years practice experience.

This is a free event and open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. Seating is limited, so reservations are needed.

To register, call Cindy Bowman at 937-440-7663.