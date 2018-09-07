Regan to perform in Versailles

VERSAILLES — Kathleen Regan, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, will perform at The Inn at Versailles, Thursday, Sept. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. There is no cover charge.

Since first appearing on stage at the age of 4 as Gretl Von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” Regan has built an impressive resume of stage experience, first as an actor and singer and now as an up-and-comer on the Nashville music scene.

Regan credits her parents, Karen and John Regan, for recognizing and nurturing her interest in music and performance from a young age. They exposed her to a wide variety of musical genres and gave her opportunities to perform, beginning with that long-ago debut 20 years ago. She grew up in Massachusetts and at age 8, she signed with a Boston-based acting agency, became a member of SAG and beginning to perform at cafes and other venues around New England. She began writing songs when she was 10 and first picked up a guitar at 13. It was at about that time that she realized that she might actually be able to make a living doing what she loved best, writing and performing songs.

After high school graduation, she lived briefly in Los Angeles, making contacts in the music industry and performing at every opportunity. Not long after, she realized that Nashville would be a better venue for developing her catchy folk/pop vibe that some have likened to artists such as as Jewel, Colbie Caillat and Maren Morris. She relocated there when she was 19. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, releasing her first EP, “Thank the Dirt,” soon after arriving in Nashville. Regan has since followed with a self-named EP in 2016.

“I am always meeting new artists,” said Regan, “and have had the joy of writing and recording with some great names in (Nashville).”

One such song is “Risk it All,” as well as her personal anthem, “Bottle of Rain.” Regan’s music is deeply influenced by the eclectic music exposures she’s had over the years.

“Nashville has really been a turning point for me as far as finding my own sound in this industry,” she said. “I am always striving to become more creative, relatable and catchy while staying true to myself.” She is an official artist on Spotify. Her music can also be heard on iTunes and YouTube.

Regan will appear at The Inn at Versailles as part of her fall tour spanning from Boston to Ohio.

To reserve a table for dinner, 937-526-3020.