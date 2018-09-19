Palazzo in Botkins to host blood drive

BOTKINS — Palazzo in Botkins will partner with Community Blood Center to host a community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 309 S. Main St.

Everyone who registers to donate can choose a t-shirt they may have missed from recent blood drive campaigns. To schedule an appointment, visit www.DonorTime.com, or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

To connect with Community Blood Center, get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, bring our education program to your school, and for the latest information and services, visit www.GivingBlood.org.