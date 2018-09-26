Jackson Center School to host Scholastic Book Fair

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center School is hosting a Scholastic Book Fair, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, in the JC Connector hallway outside the Media Center.

Books for pre-K through high school, as well as adults, will be available for purchase.

Family night at Jackson Center School will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Students, parents, and community members can take advantage of a program called “All for Books,” which states Scholastic Corporation will donate one book for every dollar donated at the book fair. The books will be donated to national non-profit organizations.

This is a matching donation, meaning each dollar donated stays within the Jackson Center School, and will go toward the purchase of new books for the school libraries.